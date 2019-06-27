The Morning After: Oppo's under-screen camera kills phone notches

There's room for improvement, though.Oppo's under-screen camera is real and taking photos in Shanghai

Probably the best way to remove the notch or pinhole from our smartphones is to make the camera invisible. And that's what under-screen cameras promise. Several Chinese phone makers are hustling to make this a reality, and Oppo was the first to put one in front of journalists, at MWC Shanghai.

For now, the solution needs a slightly transparent display and a camera that's customized to make the most of less light. It's not the finished product, but it's proof that these under-screen cameras can work -- they just need to work better.

A certification test flight isn't expected to take place until July 8th at the earliest.FAA discovers another potential risk with the Boeing 737 Max

CNN reports government pilots found an issue with a microprocessor that may lead to the plane pointing downwards if the chip fails. The agency simply stated "The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate."

It will be worth the wait.'Hollow Knight: Silksong' is a faster, more elegant sequel

While we still don't know a launch date, the sequel to the gorgeous Hollow Knight looks almost ready. Mat Smith got to test out two demos of the action-platformer, and he can't wait to play more.

The employees say they're 'no longer content to wait' for change.Google employees petition to ban the company from SF Pride

Some Google employees want the San Francisco Pride board of directors to revoke Google's sponsorship of Pride 2019 and to exclude Google from the Pride Parade on June 30th. Employees say they have spent countless hours advocating for Google to improve its policies regarding the treatment of LGBTQ+ people. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Gayglers (a group for Google's LGBT employees) that the company will conduct more internal discussions aimed at addressing its harassment policies. But those who signed the petition say they are "no longer content to wait."



With the Pride Parade a few days away, a sudden revocation was unlikely, and SF Pride said in a statement that Google would remain a partner in the 2019 parade, adding that Google "has been a considerate partner of SF Pride for a number of years."

It's more than just a nostalgia play.'Super Mario Maker 2' is another love letter to Nintendo's 2D platformers

SMM2 on Nintendo's Switch is more of what made the first Mario level-making title so attractive to stage builders and gamers looking for high-level challenges. There's now a single-player mode, and even the ability to craft challenges from Super Mario 3D World, but it's a little different to the usual 2D-level building.

The company simulated a parachute failure for Starliner's final qualification test.Boeing is closer to ISS spaceflights after Starliner's final parachute test

Boeing's Starliner capsule has successfully touched down even after disabling two of its parachutes. It was part of the final and most difficult qualification test it needed to pass to fly astronauts to the ISS. This success could mean Starliner's first flight could well happen sometime this summer. And, if all goes well, astronauts might go to space in the Starliner by the end of the year.

