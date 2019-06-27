Wirecutter's best deals: Seagate's 5TB Backup Plus Portable drops to $100

Street price: $130; deal price: $100

Back down to $100 in black, this matches the low we saw for these headphones a few months ago. The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 is a truly wireless option with ear hooks that keep each earbud securely in place as you run. They're praised in our guide for being sweat resistant, comfortable, and easy to use. If you're looking for a new pair of running headphones, the 3100 may be worth your consideration.

The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 is the truly wireless pick in our guide to the best headphones for running. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 is hands down the most enjoyable set of earbuds we've tested for runners. These earbuds keep all the best aspects of our top pick, the BackBeat Fit 2100—including sound quality, water resistance, and fit—but get rid of the cable that runs behind your head. Fully customizable controls and a five-hour battery life round out an excellent running and listening experience. However, this is Plantronics's first attempt at true wireless earbuds, and the company's inexperience shows in the 3100's charging-case design. The case adds another 10 hours of battery life, but docking the earbuds properly and getting a full charge can be tricky. Although we didn't experience problems ourselves, early owner reviews report issues with battery life and Bluetooth. That was enough to keep us from recommending this pair as our top pick."

Street price: $103; deal price: $83

At $83 shipped ($79 + $4 shipping) for a brand new model, this is a great drop on the Red, White, or Blue colors of this recommended thermometer. This is about as low as new models tend to go since the sitewide price increases, so if you like one of the colors on sale (or just don't care), it's a nice chance to save. This sale is part of a Fourth of July promotion and, like all Thermoworks sales, is only available for a very limited amount of time.

The ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best instant read thermometer. Kevin Purdy and Wirecutter Staff Writer Michael Sullivan wrote, "What makes the Thermapen Mk4 worth a $100 (plus shipping) price tag? The Thermapen is faster—faster at displaying its final temperature, but also faster at getting close to that final temperature. It is 1 second faster than the Javelin Pro Duo at reading 130-degree water at an average of 1.8 seconds, and a full second is hard to come by in that short time range. The Thermapen's long and thin probe can go deep into the thinnest of fish filets or pounded chicken breasts. The Thermapen's display, which rotates in four directions, has a strong backlight, and it automatically turns on when you pick it back up and is the best overall in adaptability and visibility. The Thermapen is by no means necessary for most cooks, but it's an indispensable tool for those who love the science of cooking or the pursuit of kitchen perfection."

Street price: $120; deal price: $100

Down to $100 in black, red, and blue, while this isn't a particularly dramatic drop, it's the lowest price we've seen for this model, a more storage variant of our pick. The 5TB Seagate has the same weight and dimensions of the 4TB version, but was about 5% faster during our testing. If you're looking for more space and faster speeds in your portable drive, this is a nice option.

The 5TB Seagate Backup Plus Portable is a larger variant of the more storage pick in our guide to the best portable hard drive. Wirecutter Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "Seagate sells a 5TB model that's the same dimensions and weight as the 4TB version, and we found the larger capacity to be about five percent faster in our 2016 tests. It's about the same price per terabyte right now, so you should buy it if you need the extra space in a portable drive. But if you want the fastest, most cost-effective drive and don't care about portability, take a look at our desktop hard drive pick instead. It's cheaper per terabyte and faster than the Backup Plus Portable, though it requires an AC adapter."

Street price: $185; deal price: $100

Available for just $100, this is a great discount on a Chamberlain MyQ bundle that includes an Amazon Cloud Cam. While the bundled camera isn't one of our picks, we like the functionality it offers at this price. This opener and security camera also work with Amazon Key, allowing you to watch packages get dropped off inside your garage if desired.

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage-Door Controller is the top pick in our guide to the best smart garage-door controller. Jennifer Pattison Tuohy wrote, "The Chamberlain MyQ Garage (MYQ-G0301) is the leading smart garage-door controller available, largely due to the huge popularity of Chamberlain garage-door openers (and those sold by its professional install brand, LiftMaster). The MyQ was the first smart garage-door controller to be manufactured, and it's one of the simplest smart-home devices to install and set up. If you are looking for a way to control your garage door remotely and check on its status, and would like integration with major smart-home systems such as HomeKit, Wink, IFTTT, and Google, the MyQ Garage is the best option."

