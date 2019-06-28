NVIDIA 'Super' GPU leaks hint at not-so-super speed boosts

The pricing would be the selling point. The RTX 2070 Super will reportedly start at $499 when it arrives on July 9th, or $100 less than the Founder's Edition of the plain 2070 when it surfaced in 2018. The RTX 2060 Super would cost more than the plain 2060 at $399, but you might be willing to pay that $50 premium due to the memory -- it's expected to come with 8GB of video RAM instead of the 2060's usual 6GB. That could make it the best value of the bunch if you're more interested in avoiding memory bottlenecks than boosting frame rates.

Don't worry, enthusiasts, there's supposed to be a high-end chip as well. The RTX 2080 Super would boast more cores and higher memory bandwidth than the regular 2080, all the while costing a familiar $699. You may have to wait a little while longer, though, as the rumor has this Super variant shipping on July 23rd.

If the leak is accurate, you'll hear about all the new GPUs on July 2nd, or just days before AMD's new Radeons hit shelves. NVIDIA clearly wants to spoil its rival's party, then. Not that there's much room o complain. Competition is forcing NVIDIA to step up its game, and that's good news if you're determined to get the fastest possible graphics hardware for your PC.