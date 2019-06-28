The Morning After: Jony Ive is leaving Apple

LoveFrom's first customer is... Apple?

Jony Ive is leaving Apple to start his own design firm

In an interview with the Financial Times, Apple design chief Jony Ive announced that, after more than two decades of making its products look and feel the way they do, he's leaving the company. His new venture is called LoveFrom, and it will have Apple as its first client. Ive felt that it was time given the completion of projects like the new Apple Park headquarters.

In a statement, CEO Tim Cook said "Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built." Once Ive's transition is complete later this year, VP of industrial design Evans Hankey and VP of Human Interface design Alan Dye will report directly to Apple COO Jeff Williams.

A vast majority of teenagers buy vape supplies online, not in stores.

San Francisco's grand plan to ban online e-cigarette sales

Nearly 90 percent of all San Francisco high school students who vape get their fix by shopping online or through friends. Just 13.6 percent actually buy their pods at a physical store. So how will the city confront these sales, after announcing that it will ban the sale of e-cigarette products at stores based in the area? Jessica Conditt reports.

Taking a nine-year road trip to Saturn's largest moon that starts in 2026.

NASA's Dragonfly mission is sending an eight-rotor drone to Titan

Dragonfly, the latest mission from NASA's New Frontiers program, was selected because of Titan's unique makeup, which makes its one of the more promising candidates for discovering signs of microbial life. It will spend nine years in flight, covering 840 million miles before finally making a two-hour descent to the surface of Titan. Once it lands, the dual-quadcopter will spend 2.7 years making short flights of up to 5 miles around the moon.

These Bluetooth lightbulbs make setting up smart lighting easier.

New Philips Hue smart bulbs don't need a hub

So I'm probably going to buy some now. The new Hue bulbs connect through Bluetooth, meaning the Hue hub bridge is no longer needed -- and they will work with both Alexa and Google Assistant. If you want your lighting to work with Siri, however, you'll still need that hub.

There's a standard white light for $14.99, a white ambience light that lets you adjust its color temperature for $24.99 and a white and colored option for $49.99.

You can't disguise your heartbeat.

The Pentagon has a laser that identifies people by their heartbeat



The Pentagon has developed a laser that can identify people -- from a distance -- by their heartbeat. The technology, known as Jetson, uses laser vibrometry to identify surface movement on the skin caused by a heartbeat. It can work from 200 meters away.

Everyone's cardiac signature is unique, and unlike faces and fingerprints, it can't be altered in any way. As with facial recognition and other biometrics which rely on optimal conditions, though, Jetson does have a few challenges. It works through regular clothing, such as a shirt, but not thicker garments, such as a winter coat. It also takes about 30 seconds to collect the necessary information,

Shenmue! Sonic Adventure! Bass Fishing!

How much did you love your Sega Dreamcast?

As the 20th anniversary of the Dreamcast's release in the United States and Europe approaches this fall, we're asking you, reader, to reflect upon the things you miss and appreciated about the console. What game would you love to be able to play again? Tell us how you feel about the Dreamcast, past or present, with a user review.

#SaveODAAT did it.

This time a canceled Netflix show got saved by one of the TV networks

The fourth season of the rebooted series One Day at a Time will run on CBS-owned Pop TV for 13 episodes next year, with the whole core cast returning. The first three seasons will stay on Netflix for the foreseeable future, though Pop will be able to air them, too. Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, was prohibited from taking it to another streaming service for several years under its Netflix deal, though there was no such clause preventing it from selling the series to a broadcast network.

