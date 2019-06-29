Apple reportedly vows improvements to News+ after lackluster start

It's not clear just how Apple would address publisher issues. However, they've expressed desires to both encourage longer reading sessons (since the publishers are paid based on time spent) and simplifying the conversion of magazines to Apple's format.

We've asked Apple for comment.

The service has faced challenges from the get-go, if you believe rumors. The company didn't reach deals with major news publishers like the New York Times and Washington Post, reportedly due to concerns about the revenue split and a loss of control. And while the app to use it now ships with millions of devices, it's iOS- and Mac-only -- unlike Apple Music, there's no Android or Windows clients. As such, it's a tough sell if you aren't both an Apple devotee and an avid magazine reader. The proposed interface and publisher changes won't address those questions, but they could represent an important step.