NASA reopens Apollo mission control in time for Moon landing anniversary

The restoration team went out of its way to source authentic material, whether it was wallpaper from the Johnson Space Center or material sourced from eBay.

Thankfully, you're not limited to gazing from afar. Public tours of Apollo mission control will start on July 1st, 19 days before the Moon landing milestone. There's certainly a promotional angle here -- this is a reminder that NASA has been tasked with returning humans to the Moon by 2024, and that half a century has elapsed since people set foot on the celestial body. Still, this is bound to be valuable for anyone interested in a vivid reminder of space history -- it might be as close as you get without visiting the Moon yourself.

Today we reopened the Apollo Mission Control Center @NASA_Johnson after restoring it to appear as it did in 1969. We are building the #Artemis program on the legacy and success of Apollo. What a historic day! pic.twitter.com/CBXeQrYULi — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) June 28, 2019