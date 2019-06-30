Amazon gives Fire TV devices a section devoted to live television

Fire TV devices now have access to plenty of live television services, and Amazon wants to be sure you know what's playing regardless of what services you prefer. The internet giant is rolling out a dedicated Live tab that showcases whatever's playing across a host of apps, whether it's a free offering like Pluto TV, a cable substitute like PlayStation Vue or an over-the-air broadcast picked up through a Fire TV Recast.
The section includes rows that highlight your recent channels as well as individual genres, including live news and sports. You can favorite channels to be sure they take priority in any given row.
The new tab will reach all American Fire TV users over the course of the next several days. It's not a channel guide (there's already an equivalent for Amazon Prime Channels users), so it won't quite replace the browsing experience you might be used to from conventional TV. However, that's not necessarily a problem. It might do the trick if you're a cord-cutter who just can't wait for an on-demand video to start watching.