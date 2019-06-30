Germany and the Netherlands form a joint military network

The unification will eventually include a head office in Koblenz, Germany, but there will be a design center at the barracks in the Dutch town of Amersfoort.

On top of improving communication in the heat of battle, this will ideally speed the rollout of new technologies and standards. It could bolster their defenses against cyberwarfare, too. This could also help with Europe's overall defense. It'll help Germany and the Netherlands better integrate into NATO's larger operations, and the two hope that other NATO partners will embrace the concept as well.