'Alan Wake' developer may bring the cult classic to more consoles

It seems Remedy is interested in bringing the mystery adventure to more platforms after it was previously only available on Windows PC, Xbox 360 and Xbox One (via backwards compatibility). "The only thing we want to clarify, now that Remedy owns the publishing rights, is that we could bring Alan Wake to different platforms if we so choose," a Remedy spokesperson told Eurogamer.

For now, Remedy says, it's focused on its upcoming mindbending adventure, Control, which will be available August 27th. After that game arrives, though, we might hear more about the future of Alan Wake.