Snapchat made a Bitomji tennis game to celebrate Wimbledon

Available on Snap Games, Bitmoji Tennis relies on your device-tilting skills to swing your way to victory. You can train on your own, play against a friend or go up against a group of friends for a winner-stays-on tournament, plus you can keep track of your win count, best streak and longest rally through in-game stats. And, of course, tolerating some advertising brings rewards: watch a short ad between games and you can upgrade your tennis racket. It's all the fun of Wimbledon without having to get off your couch.