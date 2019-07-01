Spotify ends direct music uploads for indie artists

Spotify will stop accepting new songs through the upload program at the end of July, and those who've already released material will need to find new providers beyond that point.

It's not shocking that Spotify would close the initiative. It was theoretically more convenient, but there wasn't much point unless a musician was content with remaining exclusive to Spotify. Artists who wanted to reach Apple Music, Deezer and other services would have to go through a third-party distributor regardless -- why make extra work by using Spotify's feature? This shouldn't greatly affect your access to the music in question, but it does indicate that Spotify and its rivals will have to try other strategies if they're going to position themselves as havens for indie tunes.