Five 'Star Trek' movies come to Amazon Prime on July 31st

There's more Star Trek available for streaming -- although it might not be on the service you were expecting to use. Amazon is adding five pre-Abrams Star Trek movies to Prime Video in the US on July 31st. Two of them come from the cast of the original series (Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country), while the rest are from the Next Generation crew (First Contact, Insurrection and Nemesis). It could be a good way to brush up on Jean-Luc Picard's history ahead of his new streaming series.
Sponsored Links
While this is welcome news for fans who had to deal with an incomplete movie lineup on Prime, it also illustrates the challenge of watching all things Trek online. You have to head to Netflix to watch the pre-streaming shows, but Amazon for movies -- and of course, CBS All Access is the only place Americans can go to watch streaming-only shows like Star Trek: Discovery. That could get quite expensive if you'd rather not dig up discs (or videotapes) just to relive a favorite moment.