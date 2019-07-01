A virtual reality massage center will open in Los Angeles this week

The center will pump in fragrances related to each setting along with a cool breeze. The massage isn't virtual, but it's not from a human, either -- it's an automated massage chair, hopefully better than the one you collapse into for a break at the mall.

Somewhat fittingly, Esqapes is based in the SAG-Aftra Building. That's the home of the Screen Actors Guild, whose members certainly know a thing or two about pretend worlds.

Esqapes might not be able to offer you a massage from a real masseur or masseuse on an actual Carribean beach. But as a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of LA, it might be worth checking out.