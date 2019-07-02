Amazon plans to build its tallest skyscraper in Bellevue, WA

The company has special plans for Bellevue, where it plans to bring an estimated 6,500 jobs over the next few years. Amazon is planning on relocating its entire worldwide operations team from Seattle to Bellevue over the next few years. In addition to the new Bellevue tower, Amazon has secured half a dozen leases of planned or currently existing office space in the city, according to the Times.

The reason for Amazon's return to Bellevue -- where founder Jeff Bezos started the company out of his garage in 1994 -- isn't purely nostalgic. After Amazon's plans to build a part of its "HQ2" in New York City fell apart, the company was forced to look at other options, including in its own Washington State. Bellevue hasn't formally been declared HQ2, but will likely absorb at least some of the remaining jobs intended for the scrapped NYC office.