Apple says it isn't micromanaging shows for its streaming service

Cue also downplayed claims that Apple was shying away from mature content. He pointed out that the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon project, The Morning Show, had issues, language and other aspects that were "definitely not appropriate" to watch with a child.

The statements suggest that Apple isn't micromanaging shows once they're underway, although that's not necessarily the concern -- for some, the issue is the choice of the shows themselves. The company reportedly dropped plans for a Dr. Dre series over sexual and violent content, among other would-be edgy productions. You might get truly mature shows on Apple TV+, but there's a worry you might also miss out on the boundary-pushing material that you see at Amazon and Netflix.