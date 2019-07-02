A 'Layton' game is coming to Switch on November 8th

To date, playing a Layton game in English has meant playing on either a Nintendo handheld or your phone. Soon, though, you'll have the chance to solve puzzles on your TV at home. Level-5 and Nintendo have announced that the Deluxe Edition of Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires' Conspiracy will be available on the Switch in North America and Europe on November 8th. It's much-improved visually over the 3DS version, of course, but the sheer amount of extra gameplay may be the real draw.
The Deluxe update includes both 40 new puzzles as well as "refined" examples from the 3DS version. You also get all the previous DLC right from the start, and there are 50 new outfits you can earn through gameplay. You may have reasons to buy the Switch version even if you've played through its earlier counterparts, then. If nothing else, this gives you a rare chance to play a Layton game both in your living room and on the road.