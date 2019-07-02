Here's how multiplayer works in 'Dr. Mario World'

As you'd expect, the game will make it easy to find friends on Facebook or Line. You'll be able to see their progress, send them hearts, and most importantly, challenge them to a battle. The matches will take place in real-time, and as you eliminate viruses, you'll fill your attack meter. When it's full, you can sabotage opponents by sending the viruses to them. How many viruses you send will depend on your doctor's attack power. You can hone other skills like speed and defense, too.

The free-to-play game will be available on Android and iOS. Like the '90s version for NES, SNES and Game Boy, Dr. Mario World offers a Tetris-like experience. It may have to compete with other mobile revivals of classics, like Tetris Royale, which is also in development.