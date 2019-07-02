Sonos brings Google Assistant to its speakers in the UK

Sonos users in the UK will soon have another option to control their speakers, as Google Assistant support is arriving with a software update that's rolling out as of today. You can use the voice assistant to control your setup directly through Sonos One and Beam, or use a connected Google Home device or the Assistant app.
You can, of course, use Assistant to play or change music on Sonos, and the update might be particularly welcome for subscribers of YouTube Music or Google Play Music, neither of which Alexa can control. The UK joins the United States, Germany, Canada, Australia, France and The Netherlands as markets in which Sonos has added Assistant support. It plans to bring the voice assistant to its speakers in more countries.