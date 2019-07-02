Tesla delivered a record 95,000 cars this spring

The company didn't directly explain the surge, but the Model 3's availability in the UK may have helped along with continued interest from mainland Europe and China. The Model 3 was undoubtedly the star of the show with over 77,550 deliveries compared to 17,650 for the Model S and Model X combined.

These figures don't say whether or not Tesla turned a profit thanks to the higher production, but the company touted streamlined logistics and deliveries that helped it fulfill demand while keeping costs in check. This might represent a return to form, which is no mean feat when Tesla doesn't have the benefit of tax incentives like it did in 2018.