Valve releases mod-friendly CAD files for its Index VR headset

You knew that Valve was going to support modding for its Index VR headset when it included a "frunk" just for accessories, but now the company is offering some of the tools you need to make those mods. It's releasing CAD files that can help you model accessories for the headset itself, the base station and the controllers. They're not just basic blueprints -- there are "inclusion zone" models to help you avoid interfering with sensors, and sample accessories give you an idea of what's possible.
This isn't a license to sell whatever you create. Valve still wants you to get in touch if you want to rake in cash for your creations. If that's no obstacle, though, this should make it easier to build game-specific controls, accessibility features and other devices that normally aren't available for VR headsets. The biggest obstacle is simply buying the Index -- at $999 for a full bundle, you're paying a lot for the privilege of a mod-friendly hardware.