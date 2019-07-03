Apple reveals how often governments request App Store takedowns

Meanwhile, Russia sent in 10 requests specifying 11 apps and Norway sent in one requesting the removal of 37 apps related to illegal gambling investigations. Saudi Arabia also just sent Apple one request, but it called for the removal of 25 apps that reportedly violated its privacy law. In all, Apple granted 75 of the 80 requests and took down 634 applications.

In addition, as TechCrunch noted, Apple has published five of the National Security Letters -- administrative subpoena issued in the name of national security -- it received from the US government for the first time. The non-disclosure orders have lifted for all five, allowing the tech giant to reveal its contents. Apple has also divulged that it received 29,183 requests seeking the details of customers associated with devices or device connections to Apple services in all. The highest number of device-based requests came from Germany (12,343), followed by the US (4,680).

TechCrunch says Apple promised to make its transparency reports even more comprehensive in the future. The next report due in mid-2020 will apparently include governments' response to app-removal demands from localized app stores, as well.