Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are struggling to stay online today

At this point, it's unclear what might be causing the issue. In March, Facebook experienced a massive outage, supposedly due to a server configuration change. A month later, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp experienced another outage. This marks the third major outage this year.

Engadget has reached out to Facebook for comment.

Update 04/03/2019 12:10PM ET: Facebook reportedly acknowledged the outage. According to Reuters, the company said it's working to resolve issues faced by some users on Instagram and WhatsApp.