Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are struggling to stay online today

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are experiencing outages this morning. Downdetector maps show the services are struggling around the globe, but the issues seem to be the worst on the East Coast and in Europe. According to The Independent, some WhatsApp users are unable to send photos, videos and voice messages, though text is still going through, and #instagram down is trending on Twitter.
At this point, it's unclear what might be causing the issue. In March, Facebook experienced a massive outage, supposedly due to a server configuration change. A month later, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp experienced another outage. This marks the third major outage this year.
Engadget has reached out to Facebook for comment.
Update 04/03/2019 12:10PM ET: Facebook reportedly acknowledged the outage. According to Reuters, the company said it's working to resolve issues faced by some users on Instagram and WhatsApp.