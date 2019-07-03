Google Photos will let you manually tag faces it doesn't recognize

Hi Twitter! It's no-meetings week at @googlephotos and I've got a couple hours free. Tell me what you want to see next from Google Photos! New features, bug fixes, performance improvements, you name it. (No promises but very open minds!) — David Lieb (@dflieb) July 2, 2019

According to Lieb, a few capabilities previously restricted to the web will finally make their way to mobile. You'll soon be able to search for recently uploaded photos on mobile, and you'll be able to edit timestamps on Android; as Android Police reports, users can already do that on the web and iOS. Lieb also revealed that "the team" is working to let Android users delete photos while in an album. Again, that's a feature that web and iOS users already have access to.

It's unclear when the new features will arrive or if Google Photos will consider any of the ideas that were tossed around -- like adding a map feature, removing duplicates and showing photo descriptions in slide shows. If nothing else, it's nice to see a Google product lead take to Twitter to have an open conversation with users.