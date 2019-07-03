'Hitman 2' music-themed update weaponizes a violin

The rest of July shares a similar vibe. As of July 4th, there's an Escalation mission on the Isle of Sgail that has you taking out musicians through creative methods. On July 18th, Featured Contracts will revolve around the concept of "tone death." The Badboy Elusive Target returns to Sapienza a day later on July 19th for Legacy Pack owners. And on July 25th, another Escalation mission in Santa Fortuna will involve making some noise with explosives.

And don't worry if you're sick of music by the end of the month. IO is giving expansion pass owners a second Sniper Assassin map, the Siberia-based Prison, on July 30th. More details are coming in the weeks ahead. For now, though, it's evident that IO has found a way to keep players busy after the novelty of the New York map has worn off.