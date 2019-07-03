Lotus' electric hypercar is named 'Evija'

No, Lotus isn't ready to spill the beans on its Type 130 electric hypercar. It is, however, ready to give the car a name: meet the Evija (pronounced "ev-eye-a"). While the company's choice of name is a bit strained -- it means "the first in existence" or "the living one" -- it makes sense given both Lotus' traditions and what it represents. The company has long given its cars names starting with E (Esprit, Elise, Exige), and it only seems fitting to name an EV as, well, "Ev."
Sponsored Links
You won't have to wait too long to get some proper details. Goodwood Festival of Speed attendees will get a "sneak peek" at the Evija through a light show, and a formal reveal is due later in July. Consider the name reveal a declaration of intent. Lotus wants to assure people that this will be a flagship car that continues the company's traditions, not an offshoot.