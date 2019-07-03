Lyft outlines its disaster response strategy

The company also promises to offer transportation help to first responders and volunteers. It'll steer customers toward valuable resources as well, such as Airbnb Open Homes, United Way 211 info and shelter locations.

The disaster plan is part of Lyft's larger City Works strategy aiming to support the community at large. While there's clearly a public relations angle to all of it, this latest program could be particularly vital. If there's a disaster, you don't want to guess where help will come from. This could help you plan a retreat to safety, and make it clear when you'll have to look for alternatives.