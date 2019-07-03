Show More Results

Image credit: Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Good luck sliding into anyone's Twitter DMs right now

Delivery and notifications are broken.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
12m ago in Internet
Facebook isn't the only internet behemoth suffering from serious downtime. As of mid-day on July 3rd, Twitter is experiencing "some issues" with direct message delivery and notifications. We've asked Twitter if it can clarify what happened, but you probably won't be sliding into anyone's DMs until the issue is resolved.

Twitter isn't a stranger to technical problems (many still have memories of the fail whale), but they've more recently revolved around strange behavior rather than full-fledged outages. That makes the DM failure all the more glaring -- as much as Twitter's reliability has improved over the years, it's still not immune to issues like this.

