Image credit: NINM Lab
Relive the sound of the '80s with a Bluetooth cassette player

Perfect for listening to those Bon Jovi mix tapes.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
07.04.19 in Mobile
Sponsored Links

NINM Lab

If you find that having your music in good quality, being able to skip tracks with fast forwarding and fitting all your media onto one device is just too convenient, then we've got good news: Cassette tapes are making a comeback.

NINM Lab is introducing the "world's first Bluetooth portable cassette player," an update of the classic Sony Walkman that will play the collection of cassette tapes you still have buried at the back of your closet.

The IT'S OK cassette player has Bluetooth built in, so you can listen to your cassettes on wireless headphones. Or, if you're a purist (or hipster), you can still use headphones.

It comes in three colors: Cloud white, sakura pink and evening blue, and the case is transparent so you can show off your sweet mix tapes to everyone. It "brings a new perspective to the romanticism of the '80s cassette player," apparently.

It launches on Kickstarter later today, and you can get your hands on a piece of ironic / retro tech of your own for $63, if that's something you feel you need in your life.

