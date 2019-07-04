Relive the sound of the 80s with a Bluetooth cassette player

NINM Lab is introducing the "world's first Bluetooth portable cassette player," an update of the classic Sony Walkman that will play the collection of cassette tapes you still have buried at the back of your closet.

The IT'S OK cassette player has Bluetooth built in, so you can listen to your cassettes on wireless headphones. Or, if you're a purist (or hipster), you can still use headphones.

It comes in three colors: Cloud white, sakura pink and evening blue, and the case is transparent so you can show off your sweet mix tapes to everyone. It "brings a new perspective to the romanticism of the '80s cassette player," apparently.

It launches on Kickstarter later today, and you can get your hands on a piece of ironic / retro tech of your own for $63, if that's something you feel you need in your life.