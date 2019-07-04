China’s Alipay will add beauty filters when you pay with your face

The change comes shortly after a Sina Technology poll found that 60 percent of respondents think next-gen payment systems make them look ugly. According to TechCrunch, Alipay announced the update on Weibo yesterday, and the company plans to bring the feature to retail stores within a week.

Some might worry about living in a world where we're constantly being digitally altered. Others might have qualms about our obsession with beauty and looking good in photos. But the filters might appeal to anyone who's ever taken a bad passport or license photo. Beauty filters could also give companies an advantage. If you have the option to make an early morning coffee run to a store that will filter away your sleep deprivation, there's a chance you'll opt for that. Regardless of where you stand, the growing popularity of filters is undeniable.