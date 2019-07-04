Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Legendary Entertainment
save
Save
share

Netflix's 'Pacific Rim' anime will debut in 2020

The expansion of the giant mech saga will run for at least two seasons.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Legendary Entertainment

Netflix's anime adaptation of Pacific Rim will emerge from the depths when it hits the streaming service sometime next year. The animated expansion of the giant mech saga will run for at least two seasons, IGN reported.

The show will center around a pair of siblings who take charge of an abandoned Jaeger mech and use it to try and find their missing parents. No points for guessing whether they'll encounter some enormous Kaiju monsters along the way. It's one of several anime series Netflix is working on, including an animated take on its original series Altered Carbon.

Source: IGN
In this article: anime, art, av, entertainment, netflix, pacific rim, pacificrim, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr