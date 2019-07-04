The Morning After: Facebook and Instagram's image outage

Instagram without the images.Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage lasted through most of Wednesday

On Wednesday, Facebook's service suffered an outage that screwed up image loading and even exposed some of the machine learning-generated tags it relies on to sort pics. According to a tweet, the issue was triggered during a "routine maintenance operation," and took around half the day to get resolved. We survived, somehow.

That's 'ev-eye-a' to you.Lotus' electric hypercar is named Evija

While the company's choice of name is a bit strained -- it means "the first in existence" or "the living one" -- it makes sense given both Lotus' traditions and what it represents. The company has long given its cars names starting with E (Esprit, Elise, Exige), and it only seems fitting to name an EV as, well, Ev. Ahead of its formal reveal in July, Lotus is giving Goodwood Festival attendees a peek at the Type 130 hypercar's shape via a light show.

75 percent off and falling.PlayStation Classic price drops to $25 at Best Buy, Amazon

Seriously, how cheap would it have to get for you to be interested in buying one?

A learning tool and an instrument.Blipblox is a synth made for kids that adults will like, too

Yes, the Blipblox is shiny and made of rather cheap-feeling plastic. Yes, it's explicitly designed for children. But that doesn't necessarily make it just a toy. And honestly, at $189, it better be more than a toy.

Wait, 'Cuphead' again?The best games for Nintendo Switch

The Switch's online store isn't the easiest to navigate, so this guide aims to help the uninitiated start their journey on the right foot. These are the games you should own -- for now.

But wait, there's more...

