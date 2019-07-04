Wirecutter’s best deals: $450 off an LG OLED TV

LG B8 55-Inch OLED TV

Street price: $1450; deal price: $1000

At $1000, this is a new low for the 55-inch size of this OLED TV, beating previous low pricing from reliable retailers by about a hundred dollars. While we're seeing the expected drops on last year's OLEDs at this point, it's still a great price and one well worth your notice. It's also available from Best Buy for the same price if you want a store pickup option.

The LG B8 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best OLED TV. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "If the LG C8 is out of stock, or if you just want to save a little money, the LG B8 offers almost identical performance, usually for about $200 less. The C8 produces slightly improved image processing and brighter highlights, so we recommend buying it over the B8, but with a lot of movie and TV content, you would be unlikely to notice the difference."

Heinonen continues, "Aside from some external styling differences, the main difference between the C8 and B8 is the SoC (system on a chip) that each TV uses. The C8 uses a more advanced version that allows for better color accuracy (because of a larger LUT) and more advanced video processing, which results in cleaner gradients between colors and other image improvements—but even so, the improvement over the B8 isn't huge."

Wemo Mini Smart Outlet

Street price: $25; deal price: $18

On sale once again for $18, this is a nice deal on this recommended smart outlet. The Wemo Mini is a reliable, compact, affordable and easy to use smart outlet that offers an easy way into the world of smart-home devices. This model supports Alexa, HomeKit/Siri, Google Assistant, Nest, and IFTTT. We've seen a number of deals for this smart plug in recent months, but this is still a good price if you're looking to try out a smart outlet. Also from Best Buy with store pickup.

The Wemo Mini is the top pick in our guide to the best plug-in smart outlet. Wirecutter Staff Writer Rachel Cericola wrote, "The Wemo Mini is the only model that has been rock-solid reliable over long-term use, offers a compact design that won't block both outlets on a wall plate, and supports all the major voice-control platforms. Like most of the smart plug-in switches we tested, the Wemo Mini is easy to set up: Plug it into an outlet, download an app to your phone, make the wireless connection, and then control lamps, small appliances, and even higher-draw devices like fans and air conditioners."

Q Acoustics 3020i Bookshelf Speakers

Street price: $300; deal price: $270

While not a huge discount, this is a new low price for the Q Acoustics 3020i and the first sale we've posted. At $270, it's nice to get a discount where you can on speakers we already think look and perform better than their typical $300 price point. These speakers come in four finishes that should be able to match just about any decor, and they're all on sale right now.

The Q Acoustics 3020i are the top pick in our guide to the best bookshelf speakers. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "The Q Acoustics 3020i bookshelf speakers impressed us with their clarity, detail, wide soundstage, and excellent bass response with a wide variety of music. This pair also features the best build quality we've seen in a speaker set of this price, with high-quality binding posts (as opposed to cheaper spring-clip attachments), magnetically attached grilles, and nicely rounded corners that resist chipping. The 3020i set comes in a variety of finishes to match your decor, and Q Acoustics sells a matching center channel for use in a home theater system. The 3020i is a bit larger than the prior 3020 (which was our previous top pick), but we still consider it to be fairly compact."

UST 30-Day Duro LED Lantern (Glo White)

Street price: $32; deal price: $25

Down to $25 from $32, if you like to camp and are in need of an LED lantern, this is a great price for one of our recommendations in a Glo White finish. In our guide, we praise this lantern for providing enough power to light an entire campsite, including a lifetime warranty, and offering great battery life. While we saw some extreme lows during Black Friday, this is one of the best prices we've seen since.

The UST 3-Day Duro LED Lantern is the top pick in our guide to the best LED lantern. Eric Hansen wrote, "The 30-Day shines brightly enough that you can read text on a page from 38 feet away. It also dims to a cozy glow inside a tent, and offers a rare medium setting that's perfect for, say, two people cooking dinner. Even though the 30-Day's battery lid can be difficult to manipulate in the dark, the long runtimes mean that batteries rarely need to be changed. Amazon reviewers have enjoyed testing UST's bold runtime claims only to find that the claims are actually conservative."

