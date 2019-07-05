Research group says America's favorite TV size is now 65 inches

One main reason for that seemingly odd trend is that manufacturers hoarded vast inventories of TVs ahead of a planned 25 percent tariff on Chinese products. However, the US and China cooled their trade war somewhat after a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping at G20, with Trump confirming the US would not impose that tariff for now. That left manufacturers with mountains of TVs they had to shift, and reducing prices is a key way to clear out the backlog.

Elsewhere, you might see a dip in prices on 32-inch displays this month, as those are said to be in oversupply too. The report also suggests some manufacturers will increase the ratio of production of 55-inch displays, as much as 4 percent year over year, which could also lead to a price drop in screens at that size.