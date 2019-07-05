Capcom's 'Teppen' card game pits Chun-Li against Dante

There is a slight twist to the familiar formula of these games. Teppen uses an Active Response system that adds a dash of real-time thrills to the usual turn-based gameplay -- you might not have long to think about your next move.

The game is technically free to play. Like so many of its competitors, though, you're going to see a flood of in-app purchases. Season passes will provide "various extras," and there's plenty more beyond that. Google Play lists goodies over $100, so you can easily spend a small fortune trying to gain an edge over rivals. More characters are coming over time, though, and this might do the trick if Hearthstone and other (mostly fantasy-based) games just don't scratch your itch.