Hulu adds an episode shuffle button for 'Seinfeld'

Larry David has always said the mantra for Seinfeld was "no hugging and no learning." In other words, whatever happened in an episode of the enormously successful sitcom, Jerry and the gang wouldn't change. That perhaps made it easier for viewers to dip in and out of random episodes, without necessarily needing to know about long-running storylines. To celebrate the show's 30th anniversary today, Hulu is leaning into that with an episode shuffle button.