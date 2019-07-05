The Morning After: The Bluetooth cassette player of your dreams

Hey, good morning!
Hey there! We hope you enjoyed your Independence Day. You might have missed a Bluetooth cassette player (finally?), why the folding phone revolution is delayed and how Netflix pulled episodes of its own show for the first time.
Netflix pulled 66 episodes of Chelsea Handler's canceled talk show
Handler's talk show ran for two seasons, but it didn't manage to establish itself on Netflix, and the ax fell. Now, for the first time, the streaming service has pulled episodes of Chelsea, its own show -- perhaps due to the fact that the talk show format isn't well made for streaming and repeat viewing.
Finally, a Bluetooth cassette player
While it's not Sony-made, this glorious, confusing creation is a cassette player with no headphone socket. It's maximum 2019 and will launch on Kickstarter.
Our foldable future is running a little late, and that's OK
From the moment it was first teased last year, Samsung's Galaxy Fold convinced many that foldable phones were the next frontier to conquer. To no one's surprise, it wasn't long before competitors announced foldable plans of their own, feeding a cycle of hype that culminated at this year's Mobile World Congress. Samsung showed off the Galaxy Fold to the public (albeit, behind glass). Huawei and Motorola have similar promises -- but where are they?
'Doctor Who' might finally get a game that does it justice
Love it or loathe it, the iconic Doctor Who series barrels on. Now, finally, a VR game could give fans a decent thing to play. It's been a long time coming.
PlayStation Classic price drops to $25 at Best Buy, Amazon
If you thought $50 was cheap (or paid $100 at launch), you might be mad it's now dropped to 25 bucks. It's worth it now, right? Right?!
Honda's e Prototype is designed to delight you
With pop-out door handles, compact wing mirrors and a simple, oval-shaped front that houses the Honda badge and two bright, circular headlamps. It's a cute, nippy car with an underwhelming range, but it's still a prototype for now. Let's see what comes next.
