4K 'Akira' Blu-ray arrives next year before the series continues

Before that appears, a new Akira 4K Remastered set will be released -- both in Japan and the US -- with a 4K and HDR conversion based on the 35mm master, complete with a 192Khz audio transfer using Dolby TrueHD. It's set to arrive in Japan on April 24th, 2020.

That wasn't the end of the reveal, however, as manga publisher Kodansha plans to release an Otomo: The Complete Works set, and Sunrise is teaming up with him on an all-new animated feature. Just his third after Akira (1992) and Steamboy (2004), the new project Orbital Era is an action adventure flick following young boys living in a space colony as it's being built.