Amazon staff will strike during Prime Day over working conditions

The company has declined to comment on the strike.

It's not certain how Amazon will respond. Although Amazon isn't likely to face a major disruption due to the sheer number of fulfillment centers in the US, the strike could draw attention to ongoing worries that Amazon is demanding too much from its staff and putting them on a tight leash. The company recently raised its minimum pay to $15 per hour, but that mainly came after pressure from Senator Bernie Sanders and others calling for laws to rein in Amazon and other firms accused of shortchanging workers.

There are also concerns about the potential aftermath of the strike. Amazon workers recently filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that the tech giant's staffing vendor, Integrity Staffing Solutions, retaliated against strikers by firing one organizer and deducting strike time from their quarterly leave allowance. Amazon said it hadn't seen the complaints, but they suggest that the strikers are risking punishment if they dare step away.