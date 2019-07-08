'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' will have version-exclusive gyms

Whichever version you buy, you'll have to deal with yet another new mechanic: Gigantamaxing. Unlike Dynamaxing, which 'just' makes Pokémon bigger and boosts their stats, certain creatures (such as Corviknight and Drednaw) will change appearance as they grow and gain access to a special G-Max Move. You won't just want to stick to your familiar battlers, then, as you might miss out on some particularly effective attacks.

Throw in new Pokémon like the dessert-inspired Alcremie, Yamper the corgi, the coal-like Rolycoly and the steel Duraludon and there should be a healthy variety in the series' first proper Switch titles, even if some of your critters won't carry over. It may just be a question of whether or not the gameplay translates well to Nintendo's current console.