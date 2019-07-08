What's on TV: 'Alita: Battle Angel'

This week is light on big gaming releases, but sports fans can check out the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday, and ESPN's Espy's celebration on Wednesday. For movie fans, you can snag Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel from digital retailers before the Blu-ray edition lands in a couple of weeks, while on TV there's a new US adaptation of Love Island and a new season of Top Gear. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).