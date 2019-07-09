Apple kills the non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro, discounts the Air

The 13-inch base MacBook Pro, meanwhile, is now a much more compelling buy, at least if you like Apple's current input methods. There's finally a quad-core, 8th-generation Intel chip inside (either a 1.4GHz Core i5 or an optional 1.7GHz Core i7), and all models now have both the Touch Bar and Touch ID -- there's no longer a legacy keyboard for those who insist on dedicated function keys. That also means you're getting the T2 chip and "immersive" speakers. A True Tone display upgrade comes along for the ride.

Don't expect other overhauls, though. The Pro still starts at $1,299 ($1,199 for students) with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and two Thunderbolt 3 ports ($1,499 with a 256GB SSD), so you'll still have to pony up if you need more memory and storage. Look at it this way, though: you won't have to spend nearly as much to get a quad-core Mac laptop as you did in the past.