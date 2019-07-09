'Dr. Mario World' hits iOS a day early

The doctor is in, at least on iOS, as Nintendo's latest mobile game, Dr. Mario World, has arrived a day early on iPhone, iPad and iPad touch. Several Engadget editors were able to play Nintendo's match-three puzzler before the expected launch date of July 10th. However, the game isn't live on Android at the time of writing. Its Google Play page only offers pre-registration instead of downloads for now.
Dr. Mario World is now out on iOS https://t.co/JdLvtOjJzj— Wario64 (@Wario64) July 9, 2019
not sure about Android https://t.co/fPj81ciDzU pic.twitter.com/Hn8lQzKwFU
It's becoming a bit of a trend that mobile games drop a day or so earlier than expected. We saw the same thing happen with Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite a couple of weeks back. Pushing out mobile titles a little ahead of schedule helps developers and publishers avoid a sudden, massive impact on their servers that might disrupt the player experience. Nevertheless, iPhone players will surely be glad to start playing Dr. Mario World early, even if their Android brethren will have to remain a little more, um, patient for the doctor's arrival.