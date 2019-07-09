Logitech's G Pro X headset helps you sound like a pro streamer

After teasing it earlier this week, Logitech has now revealed its new gaming headset, designed to help you sound like a professional streamer. The G Pro X marks the debut of Blue VO!CE software, which includes a suite of real-time mic effects that will let you tune your voice based on your individual preferences. Out of the box, you'll be able to select preset filter profiles that match your own voice's unique tone and volume, or you can customize a filter using pro-grade effects such as a compressor, de-esser and de-popper.