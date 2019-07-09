Moment made an anamorphic lens for drones

One year ago, Moment released an anamorphic lens for smartphones. Now, the company is bringing a rectangular lens to drones. The new Moment Air lineup includes an anamorphic lens for the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom, plus new filters and a smartphone case that's thin enough to fit in your drone controller.
Like other anamorphic lenses, the Moment Air lens has a horizontal curve, which effectively squeezes more of the scene on the sensor and offers wide angle shots without sacrificing compression. According to the company, Moment Air offers "juicy horizontal flares, true black bars, and that buttery cinematic look." The lens and filters were built to be ultra-light, and the team designed a mounting system that won't impede the drone's flight.
Like its other products, the company is launching Moment Air on Kickstarter, and it's already more than half-way to its $100,000 goal. Normally, the Drone Anamorphic Lens will cost you $300. The filters are $120, and the phone case is $30. Of course, Kickstarter supporters will receive a discount on each item. Moment hopes to ship the new products by the end of November, but says it's doing everything it can to have them ready sooner.