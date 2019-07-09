Musk: Tesla is not working on a Model S or Model X refresh

There is no "refreshed" Model X or Model S coming, only a series of minor ongoing changes. Most significant change in past few years was to use high efficiency Model 3 rear drive unit as S/X front drive unit. That went into production 3 months ago. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2019

Responding to a query on Twitter, Musk said that while there's no "refreshed" Model X or Model S coming, we will continue to see a series of minor changes. He also added that there's no interior revamp on the agenda, either. What will happen to the X and S in the longer term is still up for debate, though. There will inevitably come a time when Tesla turns its full focus to its autonomous efforts, although Musk has confirmed that won't be any time soon.