Show More Results

Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SIPA USA/PA Images
save
Save
share

Musk: Tesla is not working on a Model S or Model X refresh

And there's no interiors revamp on the agenda, either.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SIPA USA/PA Images

Tesla fans got excited last month after rumors of a Model S refresh started doing the rounds -- a driver near Tesla's Hawthorne design studio claimed to have spotted a mysterious test car, and of course the internet was abuzz with theories. Alas, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that there's no refreshed Model S -- or X for that matter -- on the horizon.

Responding to a query on Twitter, Musk said that while there's no "refreshed" Model X or Model S coming, we will continue to see a series of minor changes. He also added that there's no interior revamp on the agenda, either. What will happen to the X and S in the longer term is still up for debate, though. There will inevitably come a time when Tesla turns its full focus to its autonomous efforts, although Musk has confirmed that won't be any time soon.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr