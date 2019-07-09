Raspberry Pi 4 doesn't work with some USB-C chargers

That effectively rules out a load of high-powered chargers, particularly ones for laptops like Apple's MacBook line.

There is relief in sight. Raspberry Pi co-creator Eben Upton suggested to TechRepublic that the USB-C issue would be fixed in a "future board revision." In the meantime, though, you'll have to be choosier about powering the Pi. You can rely on non-e-marked cables, including the ones that come with many smartphones as well as the official Raspberry Pi option. Older chargers with USB-A to USB-C cables, or micro-USB to USB-C adapters, should also work if they supply enough power in the first place. It's not a calamity, then -- you'll just want to be careful if you're going to use a Pi 4 as the heart of your next DIY project.