Nintendo Switch Online adds a 'rewind' button to NES games next week

To activate Rewind players need to press ZL + ZR at the same time. Sure, it might take some of the old-school challenge away, but Switch Online already allows for more saves, help from friends and online multiplayer. The new feature will arrive at the same time as both games on July 17th. Also, if you've been thinking about getting digital games at a discount, then remember that Nintendo's discounted voucher sale is scheduled to end on July 31st.

The Wrecking Crew and Donkey Kong 3 games are coming to Nintendo Entertainment System - #NintendoSwitchOnline on 7/17! #NEShttps://t.co/6Essu4XZDA pic.twitter.com/TQ09x2iAgz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 10, 2019