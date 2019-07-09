Spotify Lite is now officially out for 36 markets around the world

The lite app is pretty, well, light on features, though it will still give users a way to search for artists and songs, save and share them, discover new music and enjoy playlists. They'll be able to use it with either a free or a Premium account, and they can use it alongside the main app for times when their mobile internet is spotty. Perhaps, more importantly for those who don't have unlimited data plans, the app allows users to set a limit for how much data it can consume. It will then notify users when they've reached that limit.

Like the other Lite apps out there (Facebook, Messenger, Tinder, among others), Spotify's version is a small file. It's only 10MB in size to allow users to install them on phones that don't quite have the space for big applications, and it's compatible with any device running Android version 4.3 or higher.

Here's a complete list of all 36 markets where Spotify Lite is now available: Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, India.