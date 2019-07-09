Uber adds 'Comfort' tier for extra legroom and silent drivers

Uber is adding a new ride option that aims to make your journey a more personal and relaxed affair. Uber Comfort is an upgrade on the everyday ride, and ensures you have extra legroom in a newer, mid-size car, where you can make advance requests relating to things such as the temperature, and whether or not you want to chat -- choices which have until now only been open to Uber Black customers. The option is available at select cities across the US, and can only be offered by Uber drivers with a rating of 4.85 or higher.